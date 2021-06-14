Villagers still wary of vaccine in Ludhiana

With the virus making inroads into rural areas, the state government and local administrations have stepped up awareness and vaccination drives in villages under ‘Mission Fateh 2.0’. However, a sizeable chunk of the rural population remains sceptical about the efficacy of the vaccine.

With the rumour mill working overtime, several villagers are refusing to get the jab despite the second wave of the pandemic exacting a terrible toll in rural areas as well. Sarpanch of Pakhowal’s Pamal village,Jagdish Singh Grewal, says, “The villagers are resisting vaccination because of rumours about alleged side effects of the vaccine. There are around 4,000 people in our village. However, only 10% of them have got the shot. Though special vaccination drives, and awareness drives have been launched and efforts are being made to reach out to people on social networking sites, the turnout remains low. After all, we cannot force anybody to get the jab!”

“Most of the people who have got themselves vaccinated are those who plan to travel abroad and thus are out of options,” says Sudhar village sarpanch Harminder Gill, adding that a large section of villagers was neither following coronavirus protocols nor getting themselves vaccinated.

Turn of the tide

Nonetheless, the situation is not all doom and gloom as the government’s intensive awareness drives and special grants for fully vaccinated villages have borne fruit. On June 12, Bhikhi village of Payal constituency became the first village in the state to have vaccinated all residents above the age of 18.

MLA Lakhvir Lakha said the village has a strength of 1,700, of which 947 residents are above 18 years of age. Barring 18 pregnant women and a few others unfit for vaccination due to health issues, all the eligible 905 residents have been administered at least one dose of the vaccine.

“May residents who were in double minds about the vaccine are coming forward to get the jab after villagers who got themselves inoculated did not report any side effects,” Mohie village sarpanch Gagandeep Singh said.

District immunisation officer, Dr Puneet Juneja said the rural population had started getting themselves vaccinated and the situation was improving with every passing day. A certain number of residents have been vaccinated in almost every village. “Teams of the health department are regularly raising awareness in the villages and are clearing people’s doubts,” said Juneja.