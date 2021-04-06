Violation of Covid-19 curbs: Govt seeks explanation from Tarn Taran civil surgeon over Holi bash

Punjab principal health secretary Husan Lal has sought explanation from Tarn Taran civil surgeon Dr Rohit Mehta over throwing a dance party on the civil hospital premises on the eve of Holi on March 27.

The party was organised near the civil surgeon’s official residence where more than 50 people, including senior doctors, participated.

District medical commissioner Dr Bharti Dhawan, district psychiatrist Dr Isha Dhawan, epidemiologist Dr Kawaljit Singh and senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Swaranjit Dhawan were among those present.

“Further action will be taken upon receiving the reply,” Husan Lal said.

Tarn Taran deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said they are probing the matter.

A hospital employee said, “A post-mortem was being conducted in the mortuary at the time of the party.”

In video clips of the party that have surfaced since, no one is seen wearing a face mask or observing social-distancing norms.

On Sunday, the civil surgeon had said the party was organised by someone else and he was there for only 5 minutes. But it is learnt he was present in the party for more than an hour.

The event was organised nearly a week after chief minister Amarinder Singh ordered complete ban was ordered on all social gatherings, except for funerals and weddings (with only 20 persons in attendance) in the state’s 11 worst-hit districts).