Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Violation of maryada: 4 members of Uttarakhand gurdwara committee resign
chandigarh news

Violation of maryada: 4 members of Uttarakhand gurdwara committee resign

The resignations follow the highest temporal seat of Sikhs-- Akal Takht -- taking strong exception to the alleged act of sacrilege and sending a three-member panel to Nankmatta gurdwara to look into the matter
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Violation of maryada: 4 members of Uttarakhand gurdwara committee resign

Four members of the historic Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee resigned after a video surfaced showing schoolgirls performing folk dances and raising pro-BJP slogans on the shrine premises to welcome Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The resignations follow the highest temporal seat of Sikhs-- Akal Takht -- taking strong exception to the alleged act of sacrilege and sending a three-member panel to Nankmatta gurdwara to look into the matter.

Those who resigned on Wednesday include the head of the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Seva Singh, and three other members.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had visited the historic gurdwara in Nanakmatta, around 40km from Rudrapur, to pay obeisance in the course of his tour of Udham Singh Nagar district on July 24 to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of development projects.

The CM’s assembly constituency Khatima is also located in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The CM was accorded a warm welcome as he arrived at the shrine for the first time after assuming office along with ministers and MLAs to pay obeisance.

Schoolgirls performed folk dances of Uttarakhand to welcome him and even pro-BJP slogans were shouted by some. Even the Gurbani, which is supposed to be played constantly at the gurdwara, was stopped for a while.

All this did not go down well with the Sikh devotees, who lodged a complaint with the Akal Takht in Amritsar and gathered in Nanakmatta, demanding action against those responsible for the alleged act of sacrilege.

Those who have resigned have been asked to present their side before the Akal Takht within 15 days after which a final call will be taken on the matter. A five-member panel has been constituted to look after the management of the historic gurdwara.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Is it a car or a train? It is Batman the Munchkin Cat. Watch

This 25-YO carved 500 mirco-sculptures; nominated for Padma Shri Awards

Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory

Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP