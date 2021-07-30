Violation of maryada: 4 members of Uttarakhand gurdwara committee resign

Four members of the historic Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee resigned after a video surfaced showing schoolgirls performing folk dances and raising pro-BJP slogans on the shrine premises to welcome Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The resignations follow the highest temporal seat of Sikhs-- Akal Takht -- taking strong exception to the alleged act of sacrilege and sending a three-member panel to Nankmatta gurdwara to look into the matter.

Those who resigned on Wednesday include the head of the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Seva Singh, and three other members.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had visited the historic gurdwara in Nanakmatta, around 40km from Rudrapur, to pay obeisance in the course of his tour of Udham Singh Nagar district on July 24 to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of development projects.

The CM’s assembly constituency Khatima is also located in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The CM was accorded a warm welcome as he arrived at the shrine for the first time after assuming office along with ministers and MLAs to pay obeisance.

Schoolgirls performed folk dances of Uttarakhand to welcome him and even pro-BJP slogans were shouted by some. Even the Gurbani, which is supposed to be played constantly at the gurdwara, was stopped for a while.

All this did not go down well with the Sikh devotees, who lodged a complaint with the Akal Takht in Amritsar and gathered in Nanakmatta, demanding action against those responsible for the alleged act of sacrilege.

Those who have resigned have been asked to present their side before the Akal Takht within 15 days after which a final call will be taken on the matter. A five-member panel has been constituted to look after the management of the historic gurdwara.