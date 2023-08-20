Ludhiana: Unauthorised hoardings mushroom as poll season nears

In violation of the municipal corporation (MC) norms, leaders of different political parties have started putting up banners or hoardings for the impending civic body polls, which are yet to be announced.

The hoardings have mushroomed at several intersections across Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

These hoardings have mushroomed at several intersections throughout the city, including prominent areas such as Ghumar Mandi, Haibowal, Model Town, Pakhowal road, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Chandigarh road, Jamalpur, Samrala Chowk, SBS Nagar and Pakhowal Road among several others.

Expressing his displeasure over the same, Gurdev Singh, a resident, expressed his concern saying, “The cityscape has transformed due to the installation of unauthorised billboards by political leaders on electricity poles, walls, government properties, and residential buildings. This practice is giving our city an unsightly appearance. It’s imperative that the authorities take strict action against these displays.”

Responding to a query about the same, MC joint commissioner Ankur Mohindroo said, “I will ensure appropriate action is taken against the unauthorised billboards, which will be taken down.”

What’s your ward number?

Complicating the matter further, some of the hoardings mention ward numbers as per the initial draft of the delimitation.

Notably, the final notification for ward delimitation is yet to be issued. The MC had on August 4 announced the preliminary draft at the Zone D office and alterations were observed in ward numbers and boundaries from the existing map.

The MC, meanwhile, had received an influx of over 100 objections against the draft of ward delimitation and a review process is underway. Subsequent course of action will be determined thereafter as per the officials.

Gurveer Bajwa, a representative of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has come under scrutiny for affixing an unauthorised billboard in the Haibowal area. The billboard prominently displays the ward number 67, which aligns with the draft of the ward delimitation. Previously, Bajwa’s ward had been designated as 93.

Similarly, Sabhi Toor, a Congress leader, has also put up flex banners on walls in Haibowal They also bear the ward number 67, which contrasts with the prior designation of 93.

Another AAP leader, Manpreet, hailing from Hakiqat Nagar, has installed hoardings displaying ward number 81 as indicated in the draft.

The list is not exhaustive as several others from the Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress, and AAP have put up similar hoardings.

Speaking of the same, Congress’ district president Sanjay Talwar said, “Our party candidates are gearing up for the upcoming elections. Although we hold reservations about any potential modifications to the draft, I will advise our candidates to refrain from showcasing the ward numbers until the finalisation process is complete.”

Addressing the status of the ward delimitation process, Mohindroo said, “The MC is currently evaluating the objections raised by different parties and city residents. It’s important to note that this draft is not the final version.”