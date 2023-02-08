Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / VIP number registration: 3 Haryana transport officials held for siphoning off 45 lakh

VIP number registration: 3 Haryana transport officials held for siphoning off 45 lakh

Published on Feb 08, 2023 12:42 AM IST

The trio had allegedly embezzlement of 45,31,621, while issuing vehicle registration certificates (RCs), though authorities suspect the trio has misappropriated government funds to the tune of several crores. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Three officials of the Haryana transport commissioner’s office have been arrested for embezzlement of 45,31,621, while issuing vehicle registration certificates (RCs), though authorities suspect the trio has misappropriated government funds to the tune of several crores.

The accused have been identified as Vinay Kumar Dhall, 35, of Rohtak, who was posted as an assistant in the Haryana transport department, Shiv Kumar, 38, of Kharar, who was a computer operator, and Rajinder Kumar, 50, of Gurugram, who was the cashier in the department.

The case was registered on the complaint of Purnima Singh, DSP, Haryana chief minister’s flying squad.

The matter came to light after a resident of Sector-19 sent a complaint to the inspector general of police of chief minister’s flying squad regarding embezzlement of crores of rupees, which was collected as registration fee of VIP numbers in the transport commissioner office.

The case was registered on January 24, 2017, under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, banker etc), 468 (forgery), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine any document or electronic record which he knows or has reason to believe to be a forged), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of Prevention of Corruption Act at the Sector 17 police station, Chandigarh.

During investigation, it was found that between March 1, 2013, and October 2013, as many as 2,400 vehicles were registered for which computerised receipts were generated. Out of these, the receipts of 37 vehicles were fake. It was further established that officials had collected registration fee from vehicle owners and issued registration certificates, but not deposited it in the government treasury. The amount of the siphoned of money was pegged at 45,31,621, though authorities maintain, it could be higher.

Later, officials found that Vinay Kumar Dhal was posted as assistant in the Haryana Transport department, at the time, who in connivance with computer operator Shiv Kumar and cashier Rajinder Kumar allegedly misappropriated the funds.

While Shiv Kumar was arrested on February 1, 2023, Dhall had secured anticipatory bail. During questioning, the duo had allegedly revealed that Rajinder used to assist them in the conspiracy.

The accused had deposited the said amount in the government treasury after the misappropriation came to the fore during government audit.

Modus operandi

Accused used to receive the registration fee from vehicle owners and issue them registration certificates (RC), but not submit the fee in the government treasury.

In connivance with each other, the accused managed to obtain signatures of higher authorities on documents regarding payment of additional fee for the RC.

