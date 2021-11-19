Vipaksh aapke samaksh rally: BJP-JJP govt has corrupted state’s atmosphere, says Hooda

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday lambasted the BJP-JJP government during a “Vipaksh aapke samaksh” rally in Jind.

Addressing the gathering, Hooda alleged that the BJP-JJP coalition has corrupted the atmosphere of the state and things will improve after Congress returns to power.

“I have never seen or dreamed of such a corrupt government, which is currently running the state. The government has destroyed the governance system in the state as there are no teachers in schools, no doctors in hospitals, no patwari in revenue office, no MSP and fertilisers for farmers and no one standing for the rights of the poor and common man. We are not fighting only to change the government, but to change the atmosphere of the state. How will people live when farming and fertilisers are expensive and the prices of diesel, petrol, LPG, steel bars, cement, medicines and ambulances are skyrocketing,” the leader of opposition added.

The leader of opposition also announced to hold the biggest rally of the country in Jind after Covid situation improves.

“Jind has always changed the dynamics of state politics and we will sound a bugle against this corrupt government from this farmers’ land. I will organise the biggest rally of the country in Jind once we defeat Covid,” Hooda added.

Ex-CM’s show of strength

The former CM again showed his political strength in the Congress as a 23 MLAs out of 31, more than 100 former MLAs, ministers and MPs attended his rally. Eight MLAs and other leaders, who are loyal to other leaders gave the event a miss.

Hooda attacked JJP leader and Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala while accusing him of ‘betraying the voters’ by supporting the BJP to form the government in 2019.

“The voters had given a clear mandate against the BJP by defeating most of its cabinet ministers. The JJP leaders had claimed of throwing the BJP out of Yamuna in the 2019 assembly polls but they sat in their lap when it fell short of a clear majority. Haryana was known for the highest per capita income, per capita investment, happiness of farmers, respect of our sportsperson, speed of development during our rule. Now, our state has bagged first rank in unemployment, crime, drug addiction, corruption and misery. Our sisters and daughters are forced to stand in queues for hours to get fertiliser and the DAP is being sold amid police security,” Hooda added.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said due to lackadaisical approach and anti-people mindset, the CM and his deputy had to resort to lathicharge to enter their constituencies Karnal and Uchana Kalan, respectively.

“Despite this, the BJP government is ignoring the pain of farmers agitating for their demands for the last one year. I may be the only opposition MP from the state, but I will not allow the voice of the farmers to be weakened and will work vigorously to raise it in Parliament,” he said.