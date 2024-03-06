Viral video of Class-3 student: No medical test but probe rules out sexual misconduct in Ludhiana

: The inquiry report into the alleged sexual harassment of a Class-3 student by three Class-11 students at a government school in Jawahar Nagar has absolved the accused along with the school authorities of the charges without the medical examination of the victim. While the incident took place in the school in Jawahar Nagar, the senior boys came from the govt school in Model Town. (HT File Photo)

The inquiry conducted into the matter by Naresh Kumar, principal of government senior secondary school, Sekhewal, was submitted to the district education officer earlier this week.

“There was nothing I found out in my investigation about the allegations of sexual harassment of the Class-3 student. The younger boy used to go to meet the senior boys from Class-11 and they made funny videos of him as he lisped,” Kumar said.

On asked if he had asked to conduct the medical examination of the victim to determine the allegations of sexual harassment, he said that since the child’s family didn’t want it, he didn’t.

Last week, a matter of alleged sexual harassment had surfaced at the school. According to a higher official at the school, who was in the know of things, a Class-3 student was reportedly taken to the toilet by three Class-11 students and was allegedly sexually harassed.

While the incident took place in the school in Jawahar Nagar, the senior boys came from the govt school in Model Town.

After the sexual harassment allegations were reported in the local media, the district child protection officer, Rashmi, called for an inquiry into the matter that led to the education department appointing Kumar to investigate the matter.

The child’s family was earlier reported by the local media as alleging sexual abuse, but later they refused medical examination of the child. The victim’s comes from a poor background and his father has been suffering from TB for the last six months. After the case was reported, his family confirmed that the teachers had even come to their home.

Sources at the school alleged foul play, claiming that the inquiry had been conducted only to shield the school authorities, under whose watch the incident had come to pass.

School principal Vishwakeerat Kahlon echoed Kumar’s statement, denying allegations of sexual harassment.

However, DCPO Rashmi who had flagged the matter first, said, “Without a medical examination, whatever the reason, it couldn’t be ascertained if there was any sexual activity involved.”

“While this report doesn’t confirm the allegations, it also does nothing to deny them,” she added.

The inquiry report is now with the district education officer Harjinder Singh. He didn’t respond to repeated calls and messages by the HT on the matter.