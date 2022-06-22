Virbhadra Singh’s birth anniv to be commemorated as ‘Vikas Diwas’: Congress

The Congress will commemorate former six-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s birth anniversary on June 23 as Vikas Diwas.

The leader, a towering figure on the hill state’s political landscape, had passed away on July 8, 2021 due to post-Covid complications. His birth anniversary will be commemorated as Vikas Diwas in all 72 organisational blocks of the party. An event in his remembrance will be organised at state Congress’ headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, in Shimla at 11am. The late politician’s widow and current president of the party’s Himachal unit Pratibha Singh will preside over the event.

Congress spokesperson Devender Busheri said, “Virbhadra Singh may not be here with us today, but the love and adoration the people of the state had for him can never be erased.”