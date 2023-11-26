close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Virendra Bhatt elected Mandi mayor

Virendra Bhatt elected Mandi mayor

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 26, 2023 06:40 AM IST

The election held on Saturday at the municipal corporation office auditorium saw unanimous approval of Bhatt’s nomination

Former deputy mayor and councillor from ward number two, Virendra Bhatt, has been elected as the mayor of Mandi. The election held on Saturday at the municipal corporation office auditorium saw unanimous approval of Bhatt’s nomination. He has taken over from Deepali Jaswal.

Virendra Bhatt (HT Photo)
Virendra Bhatt (HT Photo)

Madhuri Kapoor, councillor from ward number 12 was unanimously elected as the deputy mayor.

Presiding Officer Nivedita Negi administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected mayor and deputy mayor. Their tenure is set for two and a half years.

Mandi MLA and former minister Anil Sharma, Balh MLA Inder Singh Gandhi, and Drang MLA Purna Chand Thakur were among those who attended the oath-taking ceremony . MC commissioner HS Rana and other councillors were present as well.

