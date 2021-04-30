Virus claims 138 lives in Punjab, 6,812 new infections detected

The daily Covid-related death toll continued to be in three figures for third day in a row as 138 lives were lost in Punjab on Thursday, along with 6,812 fresh infections. This is the second highest casualties in a single day in the state with highest 142 deaths witnessed on Wednesday.

The daily Covid-related death toll continued to be in three figures for third day in a row as 138 lives were lost in Punjab on Thursday, along with 6,812 fresh infections. This is the second highest casualties in a single day in the state with highest 142 deaths witnessed on Wednesday. As many as 472 people have lost their lives because of Covid-19 in the last four days in Punjab. According to government’s media bulletin, Bathinda witnessed maximum 21 deaths on Thursday, followed by 18 in Ludhiana, 14 in Amritsar, 12 in Sangrur, 11 in Patiala, eight in SAS Nagar, seven in Jalandhar, five each in Pathankot and Gurdaspur, four each in SBS Nagar, Faridkot, Muktsar and Tarn Taran, three in Ferozepur and two in Ropar. Among the new infections, maximum 1,350 cases were detected in Ludhiana, followed by 888 in SAS Nagar, 595 in Patiala, 502 in Jalandhar, 478 in Amritsar, 355 in Muktsar, 265 in Fazilka, 216 in Mansa, 201 in Gurdaspur, 142 in Kapurthala, 146 in Pathankot, 56 in SBS Nagar, 165 in Sangrur, 97 in Ferozepur, 146 in Ropar, 148 in Faridkot, 58 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 53 in Taran Taran, 97 in Moga and 55 in Barnala. As many as 5,059 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals.