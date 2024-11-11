V-P Dhankhar to open conference at PAU in Ludhiana today

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be in the city on Tuesday to preside over a conference on climate change at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), officials said. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

The conference, titled ‘Transforming Agrifood Systems in the Face of Climate Changes and Energy Transitions’ is being organised by the Indian Ecological Society in collaboration with PAU at the university’s Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium from November 12 to 15.

Officials said strict security measures have been put in place and the V-P’s detail is looking after the arrangements.

On Monday, deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal reviewed the preparations and asked the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the visit.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria and chief minister Bhagwant Mann will attend the conference at PAU.

During the conference, seven speakers from Africa, India, and the United States will address key issues being faced by agricultural scientists. The conference’s main objective is to discuss the challenges to sustainable agriculture posed by climate change.

After the event, V-P Dhankhar will attend the 32nd edition of the Sat Paul Mittal National Awards. The event is being organsied at Sat Paul Mittal School.

During a co-ordination meeting with officials from the civil and police departments, DC Jorwal reviewed arrangements at both venues and directed the police to ensure adequate security, and management of traffic and parking.

He asked the health department to assign medical staff at all venues and establish necessary facilities in line with the prescribed protocols.

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply, and the fire department was asked to be at work as well.

Jorwal urged officials from all the departments concerned to work together to ensure that the Vice President’s visit is organised smoothly.