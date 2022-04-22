Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Wallet of bride’s brother stolen from engagement party at Chandigarh hotel
chandigarh news

Wallet of bride’s brother stolen from engagement party at Chandigarh hotel

According to Chandigarh Police, the ring ceremony was underway when the bride’s brother realised his wallet was stolen
A Rajasthan man reported his wallet was stolen from his sister’s engagement party . (REUTERS)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Engagement celebrations turned sour after the wallet of the bride’s brother was stolen at a hotel in Sector 43 on Wednesday.

According to police, the ring ceremony was underway when the bride’s brother realised his wallet was stolen. In his complaint, Naveen Sharma of Jaipur, Rajasthan, said his wallet contained 13,000 in cash, along with his PAN card, Aadhaar card, driving licence, credit card and ATM card.

Police are scanning the hotel’s CCTV cameras for clues about the thief, who has been booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station.

