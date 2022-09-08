Wish to visit Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh: Dalai Lama

After his month-long visit to Ladakh, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama wishes to visit Tawang region in Arunachal Pradesh.

“I have a strong link to the people of the Himalayan region. I was recently in Ladakh and I hope to make a visit to Mön Tawang again soon,” the 87-year-old spiritual revealed during a prayer offered by five Tibetan organisations for his long life at Mcleodganj on Wednesday .

China is likely to object to his visit to Tawang, which is located south of the McMahon Line in Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing wishes to control. Dalai Lama has visited Tawang seven times since 1983. His last visit was in 2017, when China had alleged that religious teachings had been engineered by New Delhi in an area which it refers to as southern Tibet.

Tawang, called the land of Mon people, houses the largest Buddhist monastery in India, which belongs to the Gelugpa sect of Tibetan Buddhist tradition – the school associated with institution of the Dalai Lama.

‘Am not the reactionary, I am made out to be’

The Dalai Lama said that during his recent visit to Ladakh and Zanskar, he was moved by the faith and trust of the people there. “Tibetans in Tibet are also unflinching in their devotion, but they are living under oppressive conditions. Meanwhile, an increasing number of people in China are taking an interest in Buddhism and even Chinese officials are beginning to acknowledge that I am not the reactionary they make me out to be,” he said.

In fact, in Tibet, it is not just a matter of human beings, there are spirits and deities who have faith in me because I am resolute in my efforts to cultivate the awakening mind of bodhichitta (the mind that is aimed at awakening) for the benefit of others,” the Dalai Lama said.

Can live for another 10 to 20 years: Dalai Lama

The spiritual leader said that all his life, he had been able to serve dharma and sentient beings and was determined to live long in order to continue to do so. “I feel I can live for another 10 to 20 years or so. I’m not concerned with money or fame, only with being able to benefit others,” he said.

The long-life prayer was organised by Tendhong Cultural Preservation Society (Mön), the International Jonang Wellbeing Association, the Domey-Mang-Bha-Ja-Sum Association, the Namgyal Higher Secondary School, Nepal, and the Sydney Tibetan.