Wanted accused killed, another hurt in Tarn Taran shootout

One suspect was killed and another injured in an exchange of fire between a team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Tarn Taran CIA staff near Bath village, police said.

One suspect was killed and another injured in an exchange of fire between a team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Tarn Taran CIA staff near Bath village, police said.

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According to the police, acting on a tip-off about two wanted accused travelling on a motorcycle, a team laid a naka near Bath village. When signalled to stop, the two men allegedly opened fire at the police party. The police retaliated, leaving both suspects injured.

The injured men were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared one of them, identified as Kashmir Singh alias Sunny alias Bhungi/Pungi, a resident of Muradpura, dead. His alleged associate, identified as Gursewak Singh of Naorangabad, was admitted to Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, for treatment.

The police said both men were wanted in a case registered at the City Tarn Taran police station. Kashmir Singh was allegedly involved in an earlier attack on a police party at Muradpura. According to the police, on August 1, a police team had conducted a raid at Muradpura in connection with searching for drug smugglers. The suspects allegedly opened fire at the police party during the operation, injuring police constable Bhupinder Singh and a three-year-old girl.

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{{^usCountry}} The two accused had been absconding since the incident and were being traced by the police. A .30-bore pistol and four live rounds were reportedly recovered from the spot after the exchange of fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two accused had been absconding since the incident and were being traced by the police. A .30-bore pistol and four live rounds were reportedly recovered from the spot after the exchange of fire. {{/usCountry}}

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