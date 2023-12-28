close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Wanted criminal held after exchange of fire in Jind

Wanted criminal held after exchange of fire in Jind

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Dec 28, 2023 10:07 PM IST

A pistol and a cartridge have been recovered from the assailant, Sanjay of Lath village in Sonepat, who was booked in a double murder case and was absconding for the past several months. His aide Naveen of Chuliyana village in Rohtak managed to flee.

The special task force (STF) of Haryana Police arrested a ‘most-wanted’ criminal, who was carrying a bounty of 5,000 on his head from Jind’s Garhi village on Wednesday while his aide managed to escape the spot due to dense fog.

Rohtak STF range inspector Narender Pal said they had received a tip-off that two criminals were going towards Narwana in Jind.
Rohtak STF range inspector Narender Pal said they had received a tip-off that two criminals were going towards Narwana in Jind.

“We laid a trap, and the assailants were signalled to stop their bike near Garhi village. They opened fire at the police party and we retaliated, in which Sanjay was arrested and he sustained injuries. While his aide fled the spot. Sanjay is undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak, and he is out of danger. We have recovered a pistol and cartridge from him. Efforts are on to arrest Naveen,” the inspector added.

Sign out