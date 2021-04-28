Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Wanted gangster Jaipal’s aide Gavi arrested from Jharkhand
chandigarh news

Wanted gangster Jaipal’s aide Gavi arrested from Jharkhand

Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a history-sheeter, Gavi Singh, a key drug and arms smuggler, from Sarai Kila Kharsawa district of Jharkhand
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 02:03 AM IST
Arrest-handcuffs.

Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a history-sheeter, Gavi Singh, a key drug and arms smuggler, from Sarai Kila Kharsawa district of Jharkhand. Gavi is facing over 10 criminal cases, including of murder, dacoity, kidnapping, extortion. Also known as Vijay and Giani, he is a close aide of Punjab’s notorious gangster Jaipal. A resident of Raaya Wala village in Ferozepur district, he was working as a gym instructor at a village in Jharkhand. The arrest was made by a team of Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) of Punjab Police and the operation was supervised by AIG Gurmeet Chauhan.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said Gavi had fled the state as police were chasing him. He said Gavi had close links with drug smugglers based in Pakistan and Jammu & Kashmir. Gavi had also managed to give police the slip in 11-kg heroin recovery case in February 2020. The police also recovered a Toyota Fortuner SUV, five mobile handsets and three internet dongles from his possession.

Police tracked the location of Gavi in Sarai Kila where he was living in a rented flat at Sri Nath Global village on a fake identity.

Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a history-sheeter, Gavi Singh, a key drug and arms smuggler, from Sarai Kila Kharsawa district of Jharkhand. Gavi is facing over 10 criminal cases, including of murder, dacoity, kidnapping, extortion. Also known as Vijay and Giani, he is a close aide of Punjab’s notorious gangster Jaipal. A resident of Raaya Wala village in Ferozepur district, he was working as a gym instructor at a village in Jharkhand. The arrest was made by a team of Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) of Punjab Police and the operation was supervised by AIG Gurmeet Chauhan.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said Gavi had fled the state as police were chasing him. He said Gavi had close links with drug smugglers based in Pakistan and Jammu & Kashmir. Gavi had also managed to give police the slip in 11-kg heroin recovery case in February 2020. The police also recovered a Toyota Fortuner SUV, five mobile handsets and three internet dongles from his possession.

Police tracked the location of Gavi in Sarai Kila where he was living in a rented flat at Sri Nath Global village on a fake identity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP