Blurb: FIR registered, hunt on to nab accused, say police

Waqf Board team attacked during eviction drive, employee injured

A Punjab Waqf Board team executing a court-ordered eviction drive in village Jassian, located in the Haibowal area, was allegedly attacked by a group of local residents, leaving a board employee injured and forcing officials to retreat.

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The incident occurred on July 29 when Waqf Board officials, accompanied by police personnel, arrived to take possession of a disputed piece of land under a valid warrant of possession issued by a local court.

In a formal police complaint, Punjab Waqf Board estate officer Parmjit Singh stated that the team, including circle kanungo Jasvir Singh and other staff, reached the site to enforce the judicial directives. Soon after the officials began the process, local residents allegedly started opposing the action.

Police noted that the situation quickly escalated into a confrontation as protesters obstructed the eviction and engaged in a physical scuffle with the team. During the altercation, Mohammad Adnan, a rent collector with the board, sustained injuries. Officials alleged the crowd pushed and assaulted employees performing their official duties.

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{{^usCountry}} A video circulating on social media captures the chaos at the site, showing individuals arguing and confronting officials. The footage depicts one employee falling to the ground during the scuffle and another having his clothes torn in the commotion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video circulating on social media captures the chaos at the site, showing individuals arguing and confronting officials. The footage depicts one employee falling to the ground during the scuffle and another having his clothes torn in the commotion. {{/usCountry}}

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Fearing for their safety, board officials retreated before lodging a formal police complaint.

The underlying property dispute involves Waqf Board land previously leased out. Legal proceedings were initiated after occupants allegedly failed to vacate the property, prompting the court to issue a warrant authorising possession.

Acting on the complaint, Haibowal police registered a case against Manpreet Singh, Harjeet Singh Cheema, Narendra Singh, Gurpreet Singh alias Guri, Pawan Mann alias Babla, and several unidentified persons. The accused have been booked under Sections 132 (assault), 221 (obstructing public servant ), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Investigation officer Jagtar Singh stated that police are closely examining video footage and evidence from the scene, and raids are underway to trace and arrest the accused.