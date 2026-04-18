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War against drugs needs collective effort, says Punjab governor at Pathankot march

The anti-drug march in Pathankot saw enthusiastic participation from residents, students and members of various social organisations

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 06:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
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Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria led a large anti-drug awareness march in Pathankot, urging people to unite in the fight against drug abuse and work towards making Punjab drug-free.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria interacting with residents during the anti-drug march in Pathankot on Friday. (HT Photo)

The foot march saw enthusiastic participation from residents, students and members of various social organisations, who were joined by administrative officials and public representatives to spread the message of a drug-free society.

The march began from DAV Public School and passed through Shani Dev Temple, APK Road, Ramlila Ground and Mission Chowk before concluding at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School.

Addressing the gathering, governor Kataria said drug addiction not only destroyed an individual, but also devastated families and society as a whole. He stressed that keeping the younger generation away from drugs was a shared responsibility and required active participation from all sections of society alongside government efforts.

He called for intensified awareness campaigns in schools and colleges so that children were educated early about the harmful effects of drugs. The governor also urged citizens to promptly inform authorities if they noticed any drug-related activities in their surroundings.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / War against drugs needs collective effort, says Punjab governor at Pathankot march
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / War against drugs needs collective effort, says Punjab governor at Pathankot march
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