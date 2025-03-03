Menu Explore
War against drugs: Raids at 510 locations in Punjab, 43 smugglers nabbed

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 03, 2025 08:22 AM IST

Police also recovered 776 grams of heroin, 14 kg of opium, 38 kg of poppy husk, 2,615 intoxicant tablets and ₹4.60 lakh in cash from these smugglers, the officer said.

Punjab Police on Sunday conducted raids at 510 locations in an anti-drug drive, leading to the arrest of 43 smugglers, an officer said. On day two of the drive, 27 first information reports (FIRs) were registered across the state and so far, 333 such people have been nabbed.

The operation was conducted from 9am to 4pm simultaneously in all 28 Police districts of the state.
The operation was conducted from 9am to 4pm simultaneously in all 28 Police districts of the state.

Police also recovered 776 grams of heroin, 14 kg of opium, 38 kg of poppy husk, 2,615 intoxicant tablets and 4.60 lakh in cash from these smugglers, the officer said.

The operation was conducted from 9am to 4pm simultaneously in all 28 Police districts of the state.

Special director general of police Arpit Shukla said over 300 police teams, comprising over 2,000 personnel, conducted raids across the state and checked as many as 619 suspicious persons during the daylong operation.

Shukla said as many as 510 awareness events, which include camps, seminars and public meetings, were organised on Sunday in all 28 police districts.

