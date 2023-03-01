War on drugs: My son was betrayed by his friends, says father of 18-yr-old victim in Khadoor Sahib

Dug peddling is so rampant even in the area around Khadoor Sahib that it ruined a small family.

Mehakdeep Singh, 18, was the lone progeny and sole hope of 45-year-old bus driver Jatinder Singh. All hopes shattered when he heard over the phone that his son was found dead near the village.

When he rushed to the spot, Mehakdeep’s body was found in a shrubby area of the village. An injection found attached to the body, as per the family, gave clues to the police during the investigation that he had allegedly died due to of drug overdose.

On the complaint of the father, an FIR was also registered at Goindwal Sahib Police Station under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC. As many as 14 persons were nominated in the FIR for allegedly selling drugs in the area. Some accused have been arrested by the police.

The parents don’t agree with the assumption that their son was a drug addict. “These accused came in contact with my son at the IELTS centre at Tarn Taran. Though my son was in touch with the youths who are in bad company, he stayed away from the drugs. He never asked for much pocket money. The accused betrayed him by forcibly giving him the drug,” Mehakdeep’s father said.

A viral video of Mehakdeep’s cremation shook viewers as the grieving kin are seen lamenting and uttering angry words against drug menace while standing near the flaming pyre. “Why are we not stopping this menace? Don’t think that this fire will not reach your homes. The fire has already reached our homes,” he said.

