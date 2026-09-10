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Waris Punjab De appoints Mandeep Sidhu, Lakha Sidhana as halqa in-charges

Mandeep Sidhu is the elder brother of late actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who founded Waris Punjab De, the organisation from which the political party emerged

Published on: Sep 10, 2026, 07:58:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
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Ramping up its political activities ahead of the upcoming 2027 assembly elections, Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) on Wednesday appointed Mandeep Singh Sidhu and Lakhvir Singh “Lakha Sidhana” as key party halqa in-charges in Talwandi Sabo and Maur constituencies, respectively.

The appointments position the two leaders as likely party candidates from the respective constituencies in the 2027 polls. (HT)
The appointments position the two leaders as likely party candidates from the respective constituencies in the 2027 polls. (HT)

The appointments position the two leaders as likely party candidates from the respective constituencies in the 2027 polls.

Mandeep Sidhu is the elder brother of late actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who founded Waris Punjab De, the organisation from which the political party emerged.

Lakha Sidhana is a gangster-turned-social activist, who has been involved in electoral politics in Punjab. He first contested the 2012 assembly elections from Rampura Phul on a People’s Party of Punjab ticket, polling more than 10,000 votes.

In the 2022 assembly elections, he contested as an Independent from Maur with the support of the Samyukt Samaj Morcha and finished runner-up with 28,091 votes. He also contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Bathinda on a Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) ticket and secured more than 7% of the votes.

 
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