Waris Punjab De presses for Mann’s resignation

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) on Friday demanded chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s resignation over the controversial video, alleging that he had undermined the authority of the Akal Takht.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) on Friday demanded chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s resignation over the controversial video, alleging that he had undermined the authority of the Akal Takht. (ANI File)

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Addressing mediapersons here, Tarsem Singh, father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh Khalsa, and Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, who recently joined the outfit, said every Sikh was duty-bound to uphold the maryada (religious code) and directives of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

Ayali also demanded Mann’s resignation, alleging that the chief minister had failed to uphold the sanctity of Sikh religious institutions. Announcing that he will appear before the Akal Takht on June 29, Ayali appealed to other Sikh legislators to do the same and place the institution’s authority above political considerations.

The party also criticised the Maharashtra government’s reported move to replace the Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Board Act, 1956, describing it as an attempt to increase government control over one of Sikhism’s five Takhts.

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{{^usCountry}} Tarsem said any changes affecting the administration or religious autonomy of Takht Sri Hazur Sahib should be undertaken only after consultations with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), jathedars of the Takhts and other representative Sikh bodies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tarsem said any changes affecting the administration or religious autonomy of Takht Sri Hazur Sahib should be undertaken only after consultations with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), jathedars of the Takhts and other representative Sikh bodies. {{/usCountry}}

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Faridkot MP Sarbjit Singh Khalsa, who was also present, demanded the withdrawal of what he described as “baseless” charges against nihang youths involved in a recent clash while travelling to Hemkund Sahib and sought their immediate release.