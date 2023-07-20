Selling daily-use items at inflated prices to invite strict action, Manali authorities warn

Himachal Pradesh authorities have issued a warning to Manali-based shopkeepers and traders of strict penalties against those found involved in selling daily-use items at inflated prices. Authorities have issued a warning to Manali-based shopkeepers of strict penalties against selling daily-use items at inflated prices. (HT File)

The same comes in the backdrop of shortages amid the flash floods that have the tourist town and its neighbouring areas.

Manali bore the major brunt as the raging Beas river swept away a substantial portion of a four-lane highway, leaving thousands of tourists stranded in Manali and surrounding areas. While there were instances of locals extending help to those stranded, complaints of some shopkeepers charging exorbitant rates for daily-use items and lodging also came to fore.

Local authorities received complaints of shop owners charging as high as ₹140 for a parantha and ₹50 for a cup of tea.

Sharing his experience, Ramakant, a Mandi resident, said he was stranded in Manali during the floods and had a tent and eatables with him. To pitch the tent near his house, a local charged him ₹500, while a local shop owner charged him ₹120 for a bowl of curd.

Even the government officials also fell prey to the same, with Manali sub divisional magistrate Raman Sharma himself being charged ₹50 for a cup of tea at a dhaba.

“The owner was let off with a warning,” the SDM said, adding that similar warnings have been issued to deter offenders.

Speaking of other measures being undertaken to keep the shop and restaurant owners in check, Sharma said, “We have constituted a team comprising food inspector and police personnel to keep a regular check on prices of food items. Strict action will be taken in case of any violation.”

Meanwhile, there were others who voiced their displeasure over such acts. Anup Thakur, a Manali-based hotelier, said unethical practices like overpricing only maligns the image of the tourist town. “Taking advantage of someone’s helplessness during a natural calamity is deplorable. The administration should take strict action against such people,” he said.

The state was struck by massive floods due to heavy rains and cloudbursts on July 9-10 with Kullu and Mandi districts being the epicentres.

