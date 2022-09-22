Warning issued to teachers, employees running news channels on social media in HP

The higher education department has issued a warning to the employees and the teachers who allegedly run news portals on social media websites and oppose the government decisions.

A memo issued to all the college principals and deputy directors of education by the director, higher education, Amarjeet K Sharma states that it has come to the notice that a few of teachers/employees were running news channel on social media without any permission of the competent authority and disseminate un-authentic news related to the different decisions and policies of the Government.

Terming it a violation of the Central Civil Services Conduct Rules, Sharma in the memo stated that such news disseminated on social media was creating confusion and mistrust amongst the employees and general public.

Due to such news, the employees and persons with necessity are unable to take the right decision about the government decisions and policies, Sharma said.

In this context, you are hereby directed to issue necessary directions to the entire establishment working under your control that any teachers or employees shall not run any unauthorized news channel on social media or directly interact with media for public release without permission of the competent authority,” he said.

If any employee repeats such type of activities, necessary disciplinary action will be initiated against the defaulter, he directed.

