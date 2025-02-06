Warring blames Modi, Mann for deportations

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann after over 100 Indians, including 30 from Punjab, were deported from the United States. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. (HT File)

He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of failing to generate employment, forcing youth to seek illegal migration routes. Warring mocked Punjab’s employment claims, pointing out the contrast between advertisements at Amritsar airport promoting 50,000 jobs and deported youth returning in disgrace. “These people spent ₹40–50 lakh to chase dreams that the BJP and AAP governments failed to fulfill. Is this their employment revolution?” he asked.

Blaming Modi for India’s economic downturn, Warring highlighted rising unemployment, a weakening rupee, and worsening job prospects. “Modi’s global friendships have done nothing to stop our people from being deported,” he said.

Warring further accused the BJP of deliberately landing the deportation flight in Amritsar to tarnish Punjab’s image, despite many deportees being from Gujarat and Haryana.

Warring also raised concerns about illegal immigration centres flourishing across Punjab and Gujarat. “Why are these centres thriving under government watch? If Gujarat, Modi’s home state, has the highest number of deportees, what hope does the rest of India have?” he questioned.

The PPCC chief also urged the government to take immediate action to tackle the job crisis and prevent youth from resorting to illegal migration.

Will raise deportees’ issue in Parliament: Cong MP Aujla

MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Wednesday said that he will raise the issue of deported Indians from the US in parliament. He emphasised that the government must focus on providing employment to these individuals, as their lack of opportunities in India led them to seek work abroad. He further said that efforts should be made to rehabilitate the deported individuals.