‘Was either him or us’: Goldy Brar on Moose Wala killing

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has openly confessed to masterminding the murder of popular Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, three years after the killing. The admission was made in a BBC interview, released on Moose Wala’s birth anniversary, where Brar offered a cold and unapologetic justification for the crime. Goldy Brar

Brar, who is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, stated that Moose Wala’s actions had left him with no choice but to orchestrate the murder. “Moose Wala’s actions had left us no option. He crossed lines that he shouldn’t have. It was either him or us. He had to face the consequences of his actions,” Brar said in the interview, showing no remorse for the brutal killing.

Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, at Jawahar Ke village (near his native Moosa village) in Mansa district, just a day after his security was scaled down. According to Brar, the killing was not motivated by fame or money, but by a long-standing feud. “If it was for fame, we would have killed anyone famous or rich. It was more difficult to kill someone like him, who was in power,” Brar said.

The singer, who was driving his black Mahindra Thar, was ambushed by gunmen after being followed by two vehicles. One vehicle swerved to block his path, and gunmen opened fire, killing Moose Wala on the spot. His body was later discovered in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Brar told BBC that Moose Wala would send “good morning” and “good evening” messages to Bishnoi but the two fell out after the singer allegedly promoted a kabaddi tournament organised by Bishnoi’s rivals, the Bambiha gang.

“He was promoting people we were at odds with. That didn’t sit well with Lawrence and the others,” Brar said, adding that Moose Wala was warned but chose to ignore the threats.

The documentary said the first dispute was resolved by Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, popularly known as Vicky, a Youth Akali Dal leader and an associate of Bishnoi.

But the enmity exploded when Middukhera was shot dead in broad daylight on August 7, 2021 in Mohali’s Sector 71, a killing that Brar suggested was allegedly linked to Moose Wala.

“Everyone knew what part Moose Wala had in that,” Brar said. “Cops knew it; even journalists knew it. But nobody acted because of his political clout and money. We waited for justice. We waited for someone to take action. When no one did, we acted.”

Brar said the main perpetrators of Vicky’s killing called, apologised and begged for their lives. “We neither forgave them nor made any compromise with them and we never will forgive them,” he said.

“Yaa asi rahavange, yaa eh rehnge. Duniya ch kite vi baithe hon, kadi mauka aauga. (Either us or them. Wherever they are sitting in the world, we will get a chance),” Brar added.

When the journalist asked him why he did not go through the legal system, Brar dismissed the suggestion. “Justice doesn’t exist for people like us; only the powerful get it. I’m glad and proud of what I have done for my brother. I didn’t beg worthless police officers or politicians for help like others,” he said.

Goldy Brar, who is reportedly based in Canada, is a prominent member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He has previously publicly taken credit for Moose Wala’s murder and has been involved in a range of criminal activities, including extortion and smuggling. Brar was declared a terrorist by India’s ministry of home affairs on January 1, 2024, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged involvement in cross-border arms smuggling and his ties to the banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International.

Despite ongoing investigations, no convictions have been made in connection with the murder, and Brar remains at large.