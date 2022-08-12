Waste dumped in Buddha Nullah: Ludhiana MC starts issuing notices to over 500 dairy owners

Taking a strict note of dumping of cow dung and other waste materials in Buddha Nullah, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has started issuing notices to over 500 dairy owners in Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complexes. The owners have been asked to submit a report in two days, specifying whether they have made any arrangements to deal with waste or not. If not, they have been directed to make adequate arrangements within a month.

MC superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said the notices are being served to dairy owners on the directions of MC chief Shena Aggarwal, who had also conducted a meeting with dairy owners’ association a few days ago. The dairy owners were asked to submit plans in that meeting. As they failed to do so, the MC has now started issuing notices to over 500 units.

The owners have been directed to submit a plan within a month or face action under the Punjab Municipal Corporation (PMC) Act. If the owners fail to comply with the orders, the MC may even snap their water-sewer connections or seal their units.

Struggling to stop dumping of cow dung in the Buddha Nullah and the resultant pollution for years now, the civic body has been facing the heat of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). While the authorities stated that bio-gas plants and effluent treatment plants (ETP) are also being established in dairy complexes to deal with the cow dung and waste generated in dairy units, NGOs have also been demanding shifting of dairy units away from the drain.

Gaushalas being put on notice:

Singh stated that notices are also being served to the managements of gaushalas situated in different parts of the city. They are also being asked to make arrangements to deal with cow dung and other waste generated on their premises. Recently, Aggarwal had also conducted a meeting with managements of different gaushalas and they were apprised about the steps which can be taken to deal with the problem.