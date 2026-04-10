Wasting water in Mohali to invite ₹1,000 fine from April 15

From April 15, the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) will be imposing a fine of ₹1,000 on residents found wasting water in the morning by using hose pipes for watering lawns and potted plants, washing vehicles and cleaning floors. Special focus will be placed on misuse during designated morning supply hours. (HT File)

A repeat of the violation will invite an additional fine of ₹2,000, while the water connection will be disconnected in case of a third violation.

In cases where connections are disconnected due to repeated violations, restoration will only be considered after payment of a ₹5,000 penalty, submission of an affidavit, and approval from the competent authority. The penalty amount will be directly added to the consumer’s water bill

The decision was taken during the final House meeting of MC’s five-year tenure on Thursday. Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said the move was aimed at ensuring equitable distribution of water and address shortages being reported from several sectors and villages. “Strict enforcement is essential, especially during peak supply hours when demand is high,” he said.

Officials stated that directions had been issued to the executive engineer of the water supply and sanitation wing to initiate challans against violators. Special focus will be placed on misuse during designated morning supply hours.

The city’s water supply network is managed by different authorities across regions. The water supply and sanitation department oversees areas Phases 1 to 11, Sectors 70, 71 and 48-C, Industrial Area Phases 1 to 5, and villages such as Mataur, Shahimajra and Madanpura.

Meanwhile, the MC administers supply in Sectors 65A, 66 to 69, 76 to 80, and Industrial Area Phases 6 to 9, including Phase 8A and 8B. Villages such as Sohana and Kumbra also fall under MC jurisdiction for water and sewerage services.