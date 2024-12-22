Menu Explore
Water bodies to be developed in Haryana’s deficit blocks: Minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 22, 2024 06:04 AM IST

During a review meeting, Choudhry proposed convening a high-level meeting with administrative secretaries and officers from the development and panchayats department.

Haryana irrigation minister Shruti Choudhry on Saturday announced an ambitious initiative to develop at least five water bodies in each water-stressed block across the state. This effort, she said, was aimed at conserving surplus monsoon water effectively and addressing the growing water scarcity challenges.

Representational image (HT File)
Representational image (HT File)

During a review meeting, Choudhry proposed convening a high-level meeting with administrative secretaries and officers from the development and panchayats department. The primary objective is to coordinate the identification of at least one hectare of panchayat land in each block for the creation of these water bodies.

The minister emphasised the need for a technically viable scheme to harness and conserve surplus water from major rivers like the Markanda, Tangri, Ghaggar and Yamuna during the monsoon season. She highlighted the importance of utilising this water for sustainable development and agricultural needs.

Choudhry directed field officers to inspect all channels in the state and prioritise those requiring rehabilitation. She instructed the preparation of a two-year phased action plan to ensure effective service delivery to the tail-end beneficiaries of the department’s irrigation network.

To support these initiatives, the minister urged exploring external funding options, including assistance from NABARD, the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), alongside the state’s regular budget.

