Water leak leaves Chandigarh’s Sector -15 home with collapsed wall, cave-in

The courtyard of a Sector-15 house caved-in, while its boundary wall collapsed completely due to a leak in the water supply pipe, officials said. The front yard of the house in Chandigarh’s Sector -15 caved in late on Friday evening. (HT Photo)

According to the information, the courtyard floor measuring around 12x12 ft caved in late on Friday evening, following which the owner lodged a complaint with the municipal commissioner.

Swinging into action, the municipal corporation (MC) team addressed the leakage on Saturday. The repair prevented further damage to the house located in Sector 15-B, opposite the second-hand book market.

Bhavneet Goyal, explained that there were no visible signs of dampness or the leak. However, the water silently eroded the foundations of the yard, pavement, and the area in front of the house. The cave-in occurred when the house owner’s driver stepped onto the pavement, which gave way.

Subsequently, officials from the building branch arrived to inspect the incident and discovered that the entire wall had collapsed. The owner said they have resided in the house for two decades.

MC chief engineer NP Sharma, said, “We have not received the complaint so far; unable to comment on it until then.”