Water pipeline row: Chainat villagers step up stir, take out tractor march

: The protesters during tractor march to the Hansi mini secretariat. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Accusing the Hansi police of attempting to forcefully evict protesters during a late-night operation, the Chainat villagers on Thursday took out a tractor march in support of their demand for a separate drinking water pipeline.

The protesters claimed that around 250 tractors took part in the march to the Hansi mini secretariat.

Villagers have been protesting for the past 33 days, demanding a drinking water connection from the under-construction Bhakra pipeline, meant to supply water to Hansi city.

Five villagers have been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 9, and protesters claimed that the health of 80-year-old Tek Ram Duhan, who has been on a fast since June 9, had deteriorated.

The march forced the authorities to block most of the entry points leading to the city.

According to the villagers, around 2 am on Thursday, police personnel, along with officials from the civil administration and doctors, reached the protest site and attempted to remove the fasting protesters forcibly. The alleged that the protesters were manhandled and dragged.

Police, however, have denied the allegations. Hansi, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravinder Sangwan, said the team had only gone to conduct a routine medical examination of the protesters on hunger strike, after receiving information that their health was deteriorating.

“The civil administration sought police assistance for the medical examination of those sitting on an indefinite fast. When the team reached the site, the protesters on hunger strike were not present. We requested the villagers to allow a health check-up, but they refused. The entire operation remained peaceful, and there was no scuffle or use of force,” the DSP said.

Hansi superintendent of police (SP) Vinod Kumar, in a statement, said five villagers — Tek Ram (80), Raj Kumar (60), Balwan (60), Jai Narayan (60) and Dilbagh (50) — have been on an indefinite fast since June 9.

He said SDM Hansi Rajesh Khoth, a medical team and police officials had visited the protest site after reports that the health of the fasting protesters was deteriorating.

The confrontation came a day after the fourth round of talks between the protest committee and Haryana minister Ranbir Gangwa failed to break the deadlock.

During a meeting held at the PWD Rest House on Wednesday evening, villagers reiterated their demand. The government, however, offered to lay a separate 8-inch pipeline for the village and assured an uninterrupted water supply, a proposal that was rejected by the villagers.