Water & sewerage connections of 4 more colonies snapped by Ludhiana MC

A day after action on seven illegal colonies, the municipal corporation (MC) snapped the water and sewerage connections of four more colonies on Tuesday.

The connections of Shiv Shakti Colony near Jaassiyan Road, Grewal Colony near Sanyas Nagar, Natt Colony near Kailash road and Thapar Colony were snapped.

The civic body had initiated a drive to snap the illegal water and sewerage connections of colonies located outside and within the municipal corporation’s (MC) limit on Monday.

The colonies against whom the action was taken included Best Way Colony in Surinder Park; Sukhmani Enclave, Darpan City, Victoria Enclave on Balloke Road; and three private colonies located near Tarsem Hospital, Street No 4 opposites to Hari Singh Nagar and one located near Green Enclave on Ferozepur Road.

On April 28, MC commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal had conducted a meeting with the operation and maintenance (O&M) cell, superintending and executive engineers, and sub-divisional officers regarding illegal and unauthorised colonies in the presence of additional commissioner Rishipal.

A survey conducted by the civic body had identified that 240 colonies, within and outside MC limits, have illegally connected sewerage lines with the sewerage system of Ludhiana MC.

