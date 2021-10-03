Watering plants in rain lands NHAI staffer in a soup in Ludhiana

A National Highway Authorities employee who ironically decided to water plants in the rain on the same day the Prime Minister launched the Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh found himself in neck-deep trouble on Saturday as the subdivisional magistrate caught him in the act and pulled him up for wasting water.

The Prime Minister on Saturday had launched the Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh (RJJK) to facilitate contributions for setting up safe drinking water supply in villages and had urged the people of the nation to conserve water. However, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) staffer did not get the memo and diligently went about performing his duty come rain or shine.

Samrala subdivisional magistrate Vikramjeet Singh Panthey noticed the absurd sight on the National Highway (NH-95), while he was heading to Ludhiana on an official visit.

“I was surprised to see that the man watering plants on the divider, while it was raining. When I approached the driver of the water tanker, he could not produce a licence or any other document, after which the vehicle was impounded,” said Panthey.

On being questioned, the staffer said he was simply following orders as the NH-5 project manager Srikanth and project engineer Abhijeet Singh had asked him to water the plants everyday.

“Even during monsoon, I could see the NH-95 staff watering plants. I have written to the Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma about it ,” said Panthey.

However, the project engineer said the SDM had misunderstood the situation and that the capricious weather was to be blamed. “The weather, which had been scorching hot when our staffer started watering plants suddenly turned rainy. The official happened to drive by at that time and took notice of it.”

“ We are serious about saving water and are doing our best to increase the green cover,” he said.