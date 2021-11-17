Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ways to strengthen legislative institutions to will be discussed at AIPOC: Om Birla
chandigarh news

Ways to strengthen legislative institutions to will be discussed at AIPOC: Om Birla

Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly is hosting AIPOC, which will begin on Wednesday with the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has arrived in the state capital
HP governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar welcoming Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on his arrival in Shimla on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC) will deliberate on the ways to further strengthen the legislative practices and democratic set up in the country, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on his arrival in Shimla on Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly is hosting the conference, which will begin on Wednesday, at its historic council chamber building. AIPOC is the apex body of the legislatures in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the AIPOC.

“AIPOC will deliberate on the methods to strengthen the legislative institutions and the democratic setup in our country,” Birla said while interacting with the media.

The Speaker said it would also discuss to make these legislative and democratic institutions more accountable to the public and how they can be used for the larger public welfare. “And, I hope this conference will be decisive in achieving these objectives,” he said, adding that the conference is important as the presiding officers would also deliberate on the constitutional values.

RELATED STORIES

The Lok Sabha Speaker was received by Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker Vipin Singh Parmar and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj said it was a proud movement for Himachal to host centennial conference.

Nearly 400 delegates, including the 70 members from the parliament, speakers and deputy speakers of all state assemblies, members of Himachal Pradesh assembly, presiding officers, deputy presiding officers and secretaries would be in attendance.

Besides, one government official each from all states, union territories, legislative councils and assemblies will also be present.

The first AIPOC was held in Shimla on December 15 and 16 in 1921.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP