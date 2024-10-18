We are working towards the holistic development of Himachal: Vikramaditya Singh

The Centre has released ₹21.05 crore for two road projects in Mandi district, Himachal public works department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh said while talking to media persons at Rajiv Bhawan, Shimla, on the sidelines of his birthday celebrations. Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh (File)

“The central government has released funds of ₹21.05 crore for alternatives routes for Pandoh,” he said.

A letter issued by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has said that the competent authority has accorded approval of ₹9.16 crore for maintenance and restoration of Chailchowk Gohar Pandoh road -- alternate route used for Mandi Pandoh NH during closure. Along with this ₹11.89 crore have been accorded for Mandi Kamamand Kataula Bajaura alternate route used for Pandoh Takoli NH during closure.

“We are working towards the holistic development of the state rising above the party politics. Even while seeking help from the central government interest of the state are paramount,” Vikramaditya said.

The PWD minister congratulated Nayab Singh Saini on taking oath as Haryana CM for second consecutive term. “Since a new government has formed in Haryana and Nayab Singh Saini has become the Chief Minister, I would like to extend my best wishes to him. Regarding the internal issues of Himachal and Haryana, as well as some inter-state matters, I believe that our respected Chief Minister of the state and Haryana will play a proactive role in the coming times.”

“The results in Haryana were not in accordance to the party [Congress] expectations which the high command and the Haryana Congress are delibertaing upon,” he added.