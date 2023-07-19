Rickety walls, bridges of swollen Ganda Nullah a threat for Ludhiana residents

Weakened and damaged safety walls built around the swollen Ganda Nullah coupled with multiple dilapidated concrete and makeshift bridges on the drain are posing a constant threat of flooding to commuters and residents of Dharampura, Dhoka Mohalla, Kashmir Nagar and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Park, who are already dealing with the aftermath of the recent deluge in the city.

A resident of Sherpur area in Ludhiana removing the sewerage water from his house after the rain. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite repeated pleas and complaints by the affected residents, the municipal corporation has failed to address the urgent need for reconstruction and repairs of walls and bridges for several years.

According to the residents, there are approximately 10 to 12 bridges over Ganda Nullah in the affected areas, and most of these bridges and safety walls are weakened. Half of the retaining walls are damaged, with broken bricks lying near the Nullah. Cracks have also developed in the bridges, posing a threat to commuters and passersby.

Some people have even resorted to installing private wooden structures over the Nullah to pass through to their shops easily, which is highly risky.

The municipal corporation has turned a blind eye to these safety concerns, as no action has been taken to remove the private wooden structures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arvind Aggarwal, executive engineer at the municipal corporation, announced that tenders have been floated for covering the nullah, and work will commence after the rainy season.

The plan includes constructing a double road along this stretch and covering the entire drain at an estimated cost of ₹9 crore, he said.

MLA Central, Ashok Prashar Pappi, assured that the wall covering the Nullah will be reconstructed, and development work will be initiated promptly to safeguard people. Encroachments along the banks of the Nullah will also be removed within the next 10 to 15 days.

Sonu, a resident of Dhoka Mohalla, said that the bridges were reconstructed a few years ago by the previous government but were made using substandard materials which led to cracks in them Safety walls have also been damaged, with holes present at several places.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Residents have emphasized that the weakened safety walls and dilapidated bridges will be unable to withstand the force of water if another flood occurs. With the rainy season underway, the authorities should take immediate action as heavy rains can cause these safety walls to collapse. Despite the residents’ continuous pleas for help, the municipal corporation has failed to take any significant action, leaving them vulnerable during the monsoon season.

Harpreet Singh, another resident, mentioned that the lack of street lights in the area and the slippery conditions often lead to accidents. Due to the damaged safety walls, there is a high risk of someone falling into the Ganda Nullah.

Ravi Sharma, another resident, stated that given the recent flooding and its devastating consequences, it is crucial for the civic body to take immediate action and repair the Nullah’s walls and bridges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rainfall leaves streets waterlogged

Few hours of rainfall resulted in waterlogging in various areas of the city, including the underpass near Lodhi Club, Samrala Chowk, Dhoka Mohalla, Dhandara Road, and Jalandhar Bypass, among others. The stretch from Jalandhar Bypass to Samrala Road falls under the National Highway Authority of India, and the particular road was submerged due to blocked storm sewerage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON