Weapon Recovery case: Kangra police arrest two, investigating links to Bishnoi gang

Kangra police have arrested two persons in connection to the recovery of arms near Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda, officials said on Thursday.

Police said they are probing the accused’s links to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They added that their suspected links to Lawrence Bishnoi gang were being probed.

Police had recovered a cache of arms, including three country-made pistols and 40 live cartridges, along with more than 5,000 narcotic pills in a sack near a temple on the road leading to RPGMC’s residential colony on September 6.

The accused have been identified as Vinay Bhandari from Punjab and Rohit Kumar alias Chhotu from Jawalamukhi, Kangra.

Addressing a press conference, Kangra superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri said the accused were previously involved in multiple crimes.

Agnihotri said that during investigation, police found out about a suspected person staying in a hotel at Shahpur. Although he left the hotel before police raided the property, he was later arrested from Baroh area and identified as Vinay.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said that two pistols and two live cartridges were confiscated from him that match the weapons recovered near RPGMC. During interrogation, he revealed the name of Rohit, who was arrested from Jwalamukhi.

The SP said that the duo was involved in a firing outside Metro Mall near Zirakpur. Bhandari was injured in the attack, she added.He had given the weapons that were recovered to Rohit after arriving in Kangra.

Rohit, a drug addict and peddler, had reportedly been in constant touch with Rajib Kaushal, a gangster from Una who is affiliated to Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“There are apprehensions that they may be linked to the gang but police are investigating from all angles,” the SP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said Hoshiarpur and Zirakpur police were seeking Bhandari’s custody as he was nominated in multiple cases.

Rohit, who was out on parole, has several cases against him in Una and Kangra. He was serving jail time in a murder case and had jumped parole.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!