Weekend curfew in Chandigarh from 10pm tonight to 5am on Monday

The Chandigarh administration has imposed weekend curfew in the city on Friday. The curfew will be imposed from 10pm on Friday till 5am on Monday.

The decision was taken in the Covid-19 review meeting held in Chandigarh on Friday. Union Territory adviser Manoj Parida said only essential services will be allowed during the weekend curfew.

Parida said, “The decision has been taken to restrict the spread of infection in avoidable travel or gatherings during weekends. We will see if we can break the chain.”

The National Defence Academy and other entrance exams scheduled over the weekend will not be affected. Students can travel showing their admit card, which will be considered as movement pass.

Sharp increase in cases in April

The city has seen a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the past month. From March 1 to 15, Chandigarh registered 1,474 positive cases and six deaths. But this increased sharply in April. From April 1 to 15, a total of 5,398 cases were reported in the city and 28 deaths.

On Tuesday, the UT reintroduced weekend closure at Sukhna Lake and also shut down Rock Garden indefinitely.

Night curfew has been extended from 10pm to 5am, instead of 10.30pm to 5am. In the neighbouring Mohali the curfew is from 9pm to 5am, while in Panchkula, it’s from 10pm to 5am.