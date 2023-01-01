What tricity youth wish for in 2023

After bidding some bittersweet goodbyes to the last couple of years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, tricity youth are all set to embrace the year 2023 with hope, joy, and determination.

“I hope this year the university gets more funds from the government so that we can get better research infrastructure on campus. The pandemic seems to have increased the financial burden on the institution, and a helping hand is need of the hour,” says Nidhi Vats, a PhD scholar at Panjab University.

Yoga instructor Abhay Kaushal says that she hopes for mental health awareness among residents. “With multiple factors causing stress and anxiety and growing cases of suicide, it has become far more crucial now to talk about mental health. People need to be sensitised about mental well being, and seeking and providing help and support in times of need,” he says.

Home baker Saloni Sharma wishes for more opportunities for start-ups in the tricity area to grow and be able to provide employment. Many skilled people are unemployed due to the lack of opportunities. Hope the situation improves this year, she says.

“This year I hope to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Our generation does love hustling, but not at the cost of health and relationships,” says IT professional Gurbans Singh.

Chartered accountant Bikramjeet Sekhon wishes more youngsters to become financially aware. “Savings and making wise investment choices is a major part of adulting. So, I hope this year, people will make wiser life choices and secure the future of themselves and their loved ones,” he adds.

