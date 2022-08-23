Wheat flour doorstep delivery: 1.54L people to benefit from scheme from Oct 2, says minister

CHANDIGARH: Food and civil supplies minister Lalchand Kataruchak on Monday said that about 1. 54 lakh people across Punjab will benefit from the wheat flour delivery scheme beginning October 2.

The minister said that the scheme will save almost ₹170 crore to the public and wheat flour supplied to the beneficiaries will be supplied within a week after grinding of wheat.

In a press release issued here, the minister explained that wheat flour was being supplied to save people’s time as earlier they had to stand in queues to get wheat and then it took efforts and money to grind the wheat.

Kataruchak said the state government will lift wheat from food corporation of India (FCI) godowns and give it to the flour mills for which the tendering process is almost completed.

“After grinding of wheat, it will be the job of the delivery partners to supply flour to each household,” he said, adding that big delivery companies have participated in the tendering process and successful bidder will be announced soon.

According to the minister, a GPS system will be installed in the delivery van and there will also be digital payment options for payment leaving no scope for a complaint.

Under the national food security act, beneficiaries are offered wheat flour at ₹5 kilogram and each beneficiary is given five-kilogram wheat flour per month and the beneficiaries can make payment through online mode.

The government has signed a MoU with the old ration depot holders, under which the old ration depots will be able to work related to various online services of the central government such as BSNL landline and phone bill filling and other online facilities of the central government so that their income is also maintained.

Minister Kataruchak said that during the previous governments, there was a huge corruption in the food distribution system and political leaders caused discrepancies worth crores “Our government has put an end to the corruption practices and will run affairs in a transparent manner,” he added.