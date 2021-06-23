When Atithi Devo Bhava was practised as preached

As we turned our bicycles from the national highway to the main city of Kurukshetra on our way to the ancient water pool of Brahma Sarovar, my partner slowed down. Pointing towards a nameplate, my seasoned structural engineer friend in his late 50s said, “I think that’s the home of one of the Art of Living (AOL) volunteers. Let’s meet him.” Without giving much thought, I agreed.

We stopped outside the huge gate, seeking permission from the guard to meet the owner, Mr Sudershan. Our appearance in bicycle gear with helmets, goggles and cycling shorts amused the guard, yet he instantly spoke to someone on the landline. He gestured at us to enter even before he hung up the receiver.

The house was at an appreciable distance from the main gate, as the first half of the property served as a plastic factory. By the time we walked with our bikes to reach the house at the other end, Mr Sudershan was standing at the main door to receive us. We could see the welcoming glow on his face as he greeted us with the AOL catchphrase, “Jai Gurudev.”

With that, he led us straight to his living room, elevating us to the category of family friends and relatives. No sooner than we sat down, his better half and father too came in to greet us. They were in awe and admiration of our bicycle ride from Ambala to Kurukshetra. On hearing the encouraging applause, we too felt delighted by our feat.

With AOL serving as the common ground, all of us immediately began relating our respective journeys and experiences on the spiritual path and how our lives had been transformed. A little later, their 23-year-old son, who had just finished his MBA, joined us and mentioned that he was coming up with an innovative oral care range for the Indian market.

As he displayed his products, I shared that I’ve been a dental practitioner in Ambala for 25 years. On knowing my professional credentials, Sudershan Ji said, “You’ve not come to meet us; you’ve come to bless our son. Now he can also resolve his queries and take feedback from you.” I heartily treasured the divine connotation given to our meeting.

However, it wasn’t just about the AOL connection; the reception we received from this family we met in person for the first time was heartwarming, too. We could feel the traditional Indian philosophy of Atithi Devo Bhava, revering guests as Gods; from the moment we stepped in. We had literally gatecrashed, but the warmth with which we were served poha, cutlets and almond milk prepared in a matter of minutes was another mark of their affection.

The entire family came out to see us off when it was time for us to depart. As we clambered onto our bikes, we could see the engaging friendliness in their eyes. Sealing that in our hearts, as we pedalled our way out of the entrance gate, the charming smile flashed by the gatekeeper was a bonus. From entry to exit, the grace with which we were greeted and entertained was unforgettable. vikasdeepak23@gmail.com

The writer is an Ambala-based dentist