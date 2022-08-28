When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When he had dismissed Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011, the tall and lanky Jalandhar-born spinner Rahul Sharma had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for him. People would compare him with India’s most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth
A word of praise from legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has twice earned leg-spinner Rahul Sharma a fresh lease of life. When he had dismissed Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner.
People would compare him with India’s most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A facial nerve dysfunction affected his eyes during his IPL third season playing for Deccan Chargers but he worked with the doctors to come out of the problem. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul’s cricket career at stake. It was in 2014 that he last played his first-class as well as IPL game. In pursuit of making a comeback in IPL as well as for Punjab in the domestic circuit, Rahul was determined to work his way back. Despite working hard on his fitness for almost four years, he failed to make a comeback. His world came crashing when he lost his father to post covid complications in 2021. With no hope of making a comeback again for Punjab and facing financial challenges, Rahul mulled retirement and eyed leagues to continue his passion.
“I had been depressed for years for picking up multiple injuries and crucial junctures of my cricket career. I trained and worked on my rehab at the National Cricket Academy. But chances never came by easily. That’s when I lost my father and my job. Financial issues were staring at me. That’s when I spoke to Sachin paaji. He remembered how badly I wanted to play competitive cricket again. So, he offered me to play for India XI in the Road Safety World Series. That’s when I decided to retire and start my second innings with this league.” During the tense times, Indian women cricket team coach Ramesh Powar suggested Rahul to consult famous psychologist Mugdha Bhavare.
“Her sessions helped me come out of that phase. Now I will be eyeing foreign leagues too in the coming months. I need to earn and also continue with my passion for the sport,” said Rahul, who has played four ODIs and two T20Is for India. Rahul did make a comeback playing for Jalandhar last season in the Punjab inter-district tournament but his chances faded with young spinners Mayank Markande and Abhishek Sharma hogging the spotlight for the state team. Rahul, who was trained by Tony Lamba and Davinder Kalia in Jalandhar was once touted to be the next big thing after Anil Kumble when it came to leg-spin. However, injuries cut short his cricket career.
“I could not get a single chance at state level to showcase my bowling after recovering from my injuries. New generation of spinners had also cemented their places. But I am happy that various leagues across the globe are serving as huge platforms. I need money to sustain and give a good life. Losing my father to Covid has been the biggest tragedy. Had Sachin paaji not given me this chance, I would have gotten into depression again. Now I am chasing other leagues too,” added Rahul, who played 22 first-class, 35 list-A and 74 T20s in domestic cricket.
Season 2 of the Road Safety World Series is set to be played from September 10 to October 2 in Lucknow, Jodhpur, Cuttack, and Hyderabad. The second season of RSWS will feature a total of eight teams as New Zealand legends are included in the league. The teams to participate in the 2022 edition are India legends, Australia legends, Sri Lanka legends, West Indies legends, South Africa legends, Bangladesh legends, England legends, Se and New Zealand legends.
“Punjab Cricket Association has backed me through my journey. I want to play for some years and then probably get into different role and give back to the sport,” added Rahul.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
-
Chandigarh tricity area records 80 fresh Covid infections
The tricity on Saturday recorded 80 fresh infections of Covid-19, a significant dip from 125 cases a day before. Chandigarh alone reported 36 cases against 55 on Friday. In Mohali, the cases dipped from 28 to 23 whereas in Panchkula, it went from 42 to 21. In a respite, no Covid-related fatality was reported on Saturday after deaths for four consecutive days. Tricity's active caseload dropped further to 758.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics