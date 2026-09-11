Why are we paying for aggregators’ violations? Chandigarh cab drivers ask amid crackdown

The state transport authority (STA) intensified crackdown on app-based cab drivers operating within the city despite the suspension of aggregator licence, issuing 75 challans and impounding seven vehicles on Thursday. A day before it had issued 63 challans and impounded five vehicles, STA secretary Nitish Singla revealed.

The Chandigarh administration had suspended the operating licences of Uber and Rapido on September 8 citing violations of the Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025. Earlier this year, it had also suspended the licences of Ola and inDrive, effectively leaving passengers and drivers with only one alternative, the government-backed Bharat Taxi app. (HT File)

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Amid the action, cab services continued to remain patchy, with some commuters managing to book rides while others turned to buses and private taxis amid drivers’ concerns over the ₹10,000 penalty.

The administration had suspended the operating licences of Uber and Rapido on September 8 citing violations of the Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025. Earlier this year, it had also suspended the licences of Ola and inDrive, effectively leaving passengers and drivers with only one alternative, the government-backed Bharat Taxi app.

Chandigarh tricity driver union president Amandeep Singh, who was on a hunger strike from August 24 to September 8 to press for the aggregator licence suspensions, said the action against the firms had stemmed from alleged non-compliance with the notified rules. “We still have not got justice. We went on hunger strike for the drivers, and now the drivers themselves are being challaned. The aggregators were required to comply with rules relating to insurance, driver training, prescribed fares and eligible vehicles. Non-commercial vehicles cannot be attached for such services, but they are still being operated. These rules need to be enforced against the companies, rather than putting the burden on drivers,” said Singh.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh demanded that the fares notified on July 7, 2025, under the aggregator rules be implemented for drivers, saying the current appropriate fare should be around ₹40 per km. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh demanded that the fares notified on July 7, 2025, under the aggregator rules be implemented for drivers, saying the current appropriate fare should be around ₹40 per km. {{/usCountry}}

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He also demanded for hoardings of Bharat Taxi app to be put up at popular places, stating that it could provide safe rides while creating employment opportunities for drivers.

As per information, Bharat Taxi app was given licence to operate just fortnight ago and cab drivers are calling for the STA to give them time to to register on the new app before challaning them. According to cab drivers, their livelihood depends on this and they still need time to adjust to the newly imposed suspension.

For daily commuters, the impact remained mixed. Raheem, who commutes from Panchkula to Chandigarh every day for work, said he was able to book a cab without difficulty and reached his workplace on time.

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Ankit, another daily commuter, said some drivers were refusing rides because of the fear of the ₹10,000 fine. He travelled by bus to Sector 43 instead of taking a cab.