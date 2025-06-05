Why BJP stopped its campaign of distributing ‘sindoor’: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann took a jibe at the BJP over Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, saying this is the first time that Indian representatives have been sent abroad to convey about the country’s victory in an armed conflict. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann took a jibe at the BJP over Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, saying this is the first time that Indian representatives have been sent abroad to convey about the country’s victory in an armed conflict. (HT File)

The chief minister was talking to reporters after chairing a cabinet meeting here on Wednesday.

When asked to react on the comments by Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, who had termed Tuesday’s comments by Punjab CM as ‘cheap political commentary’ on a sensitive issue of national security, Mann said why the BJP has stopped its campaign of distributing sindoor (vermillion) said to be a mark of success of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The CM on Tuesday kicked off a controversy by accusing the ruling party at the Centre of politicising ‘Operation Sindoor’ for electoral gains.

While addressing a press conference here today, the CM alleged that the BJP blames anyone who speaks against them as pro-Pakistan or asks them to go to Pakistan.

Referring to the comments by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan who has “accepted in Singapore (last week) that Indian fighter jets were hit and said what is important is not the jet being down, but why they were being downed”, Mann said, “Now call him (CDS) Pakistani, or favouring Pakistan.”

The BJP on Tuesday demanded an apology from the CM and also his resignation for making light of military operation launched on May 27 to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking about the arrest of a YouTuber from Punjab being linked to Pakistan, Mann said the Centre monitors such matters. “In case we get a list of such persons in Punjab, we will verify and take further action,” he added.