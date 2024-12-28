Wife, her aide held for killing 38-year-old man in Nakodar

The Jalandhar police have arrested the wife and her aide for killing a 38-year-old man in Jalandhar’s Nakodar town. Deceased Mukesh Kumar’s body was found lying in a pool of blood at Mund village on December 20.

Deceased Mukesh Kumar’s body was found lying in a pool of blood at Mund village on December 20.

Senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said during investigation, it came to the fore that Mukesh’s wife Neeru Bala along with her aide Harpreet Singh, had conspired to kill her husband.

Khakh said the police have recovered a sharp-edged weapon used in the crime.

“Both Neeru and Harpreet, who worked together at a supermarket complex in Jalandhar, had developed an illicit relationship. To eliminate Mukesh and marry each other, the duo conspired to carry out the murder. On the night of the crime, Harpreet brutally killed Mukesh with a sharp-edged weapon,” he said.

A case has been registered against both the accused at Nakodar police station under section 103 (murder) of the BNS.