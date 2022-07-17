Will apprise voters of govt’s scams, says Abhay Chautala
Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala on Saturday said his party will apprise the people of the different scams that took place during the tenure of the BJP-JJP government in Haryana.
Chautala was in Ambala to chair a party workers’ meeting as part of his statewide outreach plan ahead of the party’s founder and former deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal’s birthday celebrations in Fatehabad on September 25.
Speaking of their immediate plans, Chautala said, “Our workers will apprise the voters of the different scams of the government, which mostly took place during the Covid pandemic.”
“The public is angry with the BJP-JJP and Congress and wants a change,” he added.
Discussing his party’s performance in the recently concluded civic body polls, the Ellenabad MLA said, “The INLD received 26.8% votes in the polls, which shows that perceptions of INLD being a rural party are wrong.”
He also hit-out at the government over the alleged breakdown of law and order in the state, citing extortion calls to MLAs.
“The home minister said strict action will be taken in this regard. It has been three years since he took office but he has not been able to check drug peddling, extortion or other crimes,” he added.
-
Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for abducting, raping teen in Panipat
A fast-track court in Panipat has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment convicting him of raping and kidnapping a 17-year-old girl. The father of the victim had filed a complaint with the police on March 19, 2020, about the missing of his daughter at the Israna police station of Panipat district. On his complaint, the police registered an FIR under Section 365 of the IPC and started the investigation.
-
Mohali admn kicks off state’s flagship green scheme
The district administration and forest department kicked off the state's flagship green scheme, 'Shaheed-e-Azam, Bhagat Singh Hariyawal Laher' at the City Park, Sector 68, on Saturday. A single-day plantation drive and van mahotsav was organised at Sector 68, and plantation drives were simultaneously held at 50 sites. Around 20,000 saplings were planted. Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh and deputy commissioner Amit Talwar were among those in attendence.
-
Monsoon misery: Road cave-ins turn Panchkula roads into motorists’ nightmare
With the arrival of the monsoon, multiple road cave-ins and uneven potholed roads have turned the roads in Panchkula into a veritable nightmare for motorists. Two other cave-ins were reported in a residential area in Sector 7 and next to the Sector 10/11-15/16 roundabout. While these roads fall under the jurisdiction of MC, its commissioner Dharamvir Singh said he was unaware of the cave-ins, but the roads will be repaired at the earliest.
-
Two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) posted at the Safidon police chowki court in Jind were booked under various Sections for allegedly threatening a woman of a Jind village by visiting her home. The police have booked both the ASIs under Sections 294, 354-A, 354-D, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and started an investigation into the matter.
-
Wildbuzz | Confessions of a serpent
Very recently, a rat snake of an estimated eight feet intruded into the Pheasant Breeding Centre in the Morni hills. A rock python was rescued from Ghaggar river bed. The alarm had gone out because a bitch had laid five pups but was wandering and searching in vain. Out came five pups! Similarly, a rat snake rescued from Nayagaon and kept in a plastic container pending its rehabilitation, made a quick disclosure of its “murders”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics