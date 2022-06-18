Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Will auction Pearls Group’s properties to refund victims: CM Bhagwant Mann

CM Bhagwant Mann, during a roadshow for the Sangrur bypoll election at Chhajli village, said that in the next 20-25 days, our government is going to acquire and auction properties of Pearls Group
Published on Jun 18, 2022 01:22 AM IST
ByHarmandeep Singh, Sangrur

: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced to auction the properties of Pearls Group to refund the money to the victims of the Ponzi scam.

Mann, during a roadshow for the Sangrur bypoll election at Chhajli village, said, “in the next 20-25 days, our government is going to acquire and auction properties of Pearls Group. There are around 5 crore victims of Pearls group, but Chhajli is the most affected village.”

“The scam has also led to some suicides,” added Mann.

The Pearl Group had allegedly cheated over 5 crore people across the country, including thousands of victims from Punjab, on the pretext of investing money in the various schemes of the group.

The victims of this scam have been struggling to get justice for many years. CM Mann had, before the Punjab assembly elections, promised justice to the victims.

Harmandeep Singh

Harmandeep Singh is staff Correspondent and have specialisation in investigative reporting. He covers Punjab politics, mining, crime, school education, health, medical education, administration, labour department, brain-drain and rural areas besides burning issues of Sangrur and Barnala districts....view detail

