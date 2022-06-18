Will auction Pearls Group’s properties to refund victims: CM Bhagwant Mann

: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced to auction the properties of Pearls Group to refund the money to the victims of the Ponzi scam.

Mann, during a roadshow for the Sangrur bypoll election at Chhajli village, said, “in the next 20-25 days, our government is going to acquire and auction properties of Pearls Group. There are around 5 crore victims of Pearls group, but Chhajli is the most affected village.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The scam has also led to some suicides,” added Mann.

The Pearl Group had allegedly cheated over 5 crore people across the country, including thousands of victims from Punjab, on the pretext of investing money in the various schemes of the group.

The victims of this scam have been struggling to get justice for many years. CM Mann had, before the Punjab assembly elections, promised justice to the victims.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON