Will ensure people-centric governance: Ladakh LG

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 07:44 am IST

Among those who met the lieutenant governor included former Jammu and Kashmir director general of police Dilbag Singh; Delhi Public Schools director SS Sodhi; Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee secretary Jasmeen Noni and several members of the business community

The Ladakh lieutenant governor Kavinder Gupta, on Monday, met several noted individuals at New Delhi, who called on him to extend greetings and best wishes on his assuming charge as the lieutenant governor of the union territory.

Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta (File)

During interactions, the visiting delegates conveyed their best wishes and expressed hope that under LG Kavinder Gupta’s leadership, Ladakh would witness accelerated and inclusive development.

The LG expressed his gratitude for their good wishes and reiterated his commitment to ensuring people-centric governance, strengthening infrastructure, and promoting peace and progress in the region. He emphasised that the administration is working on a clear roadmap for sustainable development in Ladakh while preserving its unique heritage and culture.

