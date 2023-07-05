Will expand Kangra airport to boost tourism: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually laid the foundation stone of Shahpur Modern Police Station to be constructed with an outlay of ₹5 crore from Chandigarh on Wednesday.

The CM reiterated the resolve of the government to develop Kangra district as the ‘Tourism Capital’ of the state and added that to enhance the footfall of international and domestic tourists, Kangra airport would be expanded.

He said the state government has initiated the process of land acquisition for its expansion and assured that government land would be provided to the displaced people whose land would be acquired in the expansion process so that no one is left homeless. He said the expansion of Kangra airport would bring economic prosperity to the region.

He said efforts were afoot to improve air connectivity, including the construction of a hangar for choppers in Palampur. Additionally, the government plans to allocate ₹70 crore for the Shahpur-Fatehpur road project and has provided funds for Rehan College. Furthermore, approval has been granted for the opening of a police station in Bir, he said.

The CM said the state government is committed to ensuring balanced and uniform development of the entire state by rising above regional sentiments. He said the state government was working to attract investments in IT sector in the state. In ITI Shahpur, a training course has been started to train drone pilots and mechanics for desirous aspirants.

Sukhu said a cabinet sub-committee led by agriculture minister Chander Kumar has been formed to pursue a 7.19 % water share of Himachal Pradesh in Chandigarh. He criticised the previous BJP government for neglecting the state’s interests in various projects, particularly in power projects undertaken by SJVN.

Agriculture minister Kumar said the government was taking various initiatives to make Himachal Pradesh a prosperous and self-reliant state. He said various steps had been taken by the government to strengthen the economy of the state and the Congress government was focusing on overall development of the state besides all promises made during the assembly elections would be fulfilled in a phased manner.

